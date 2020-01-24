Newcastle United v Oxford United

Nabil Bentaleb (second left) has not played a first-team game this season for Schalke

FA Cup fourth round When: Friday, 24 January-Monday, 27 January Watch and listen across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC local radio. Watch all goals and highlights on BBC Sport website. Full details here

Newcastle could hand debuts to Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro with a full-strength side expected in their FA Cup fourth-round tie with Oxford.

Algerian Bentaleb has joined from Schalke, with Austrian Lazaro moving on loan from Inter Milan.

League One promotion-chasers Oxford are without several injured players, including James Henry, Cameron Brannagan and Matty Taylor.

Midfielder Liam Kelly, a loan signing from Feyenoord, could make his debut.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce: "It's a full house, which is quite remarkable - fourth round of the FA Cup and, with no disrespect to Oxford, we've got 52,000, which is quite unbelievable.

"I'll play as strong as I can and try and get into the next round. I said that from the moment I walked through the door. Who knows - can we go on and have a cup run? We've got a wonderful opportunity.

"The city and the supporters would like nothing more than a cup run; they haven't had it for years. Let's see if we can get past Oxford and be in the last 16. It'd be great.​"

Oxford manager Karl Robinson: "It will be our biggest crowd since the 1980s and whatever the rest of the season has in store for us we have certainly ticked off a lot of boxes already.

"We have made headway in a shorter space of time than I probably expected. I thought it might take a little longer to get to where we are but there is always work to be done.

"It is one of the best grounds in the country and we won't change the way we play. That's not naive or stupid. If you are building a club with a philosophy you have to test it against the best.

"Newcastle will find weaknesses in it, which we can rectify going forward, but if you have a style why change? If you do and you lose heavily then players will question why we have come away from what we believe in."

