Millwall v Sheffield United
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Millwall will be without midfielder Shaun Williams who serves the second match of a three-game suspension against Sheffield United in the FA Cup.
New loan signing Ryan Woods is cup-tied, with Billy Mitchell expected to deputise for the fourth-round tie.
Blades boss Chris Wilder made 11 changes in the third round against AFC Fylde but insists that will not be the case against Millwall.
Striker David McGoldrick is being assessed after a foot problem.
Sheffield United are eighth in the Premier League table but Wilder is keen to progress in the FA Cup.
"There will always be prioritisation but this is still a competition we have huge history in and would like to go well in," he said.
Millwall are eighth in the Championship, two points off a play-off spot.
Boss Gary Rowett hopes Millwall fans turn up in numbers.
"They make a huge difference," he said. "If they get behind the team, as they have done in every game so far, their support really does drive the players forward.
"It's a difficult one because of the extra cash needed to attend an FA Cup fixture, but I hope the fans come down in their numbers and get behind the team."
Match facts
- This will be the third FA Cup encounter between Millwall and Sheffield United, with the other two coming in 1895 and 1914.
- Sheffield United won their last away visit to Millwall, a 3-2 win in the Championship in September 2018.
- Since 1992-93, Millwall have eliminated seven Premier League teams from the FA Cup.
- Sheffield United have won their last four FA Cup ties against Championship opposition, most recently in the fourth round in 2017-18 against Preston.
- Blades forward Callum Robinson has scored five goals in four FA Cup starts, though four of those goals have come against non-league opponents.