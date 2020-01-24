Millwall v Sheffield United

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Millwall 3-0 Newport County highlights

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Millwall will be without midfielder Shaun Williams who serves the second match of a three-game suspension against Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

New loan signing Ryan Woods is cup-tied, with Billy Mitchell expected to deputise for the fourth-round tie.

Blades boss Chris Wilder made 11 changes in the third round against AFC Fylde but insists that will not be the case against Millwall.

Striker David McGoldrick is being assessed after a foot problem.

Sheffield United are eighth in the Premier League table but Wilder is keen to progress in the FA Cup.

"There will always be prioritisation but this is still a competition we have huge history in and would like to go well in," he said.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Sheffield United 2-1 AFC Fylde highlights

Millwall are eighth in the Championship, two points off a play-off spot.

Boss Gary Rowett hopes Millwall fans turn up in numbers.

"They make a huge difference," he said. "If they get behind the team, as they have done in every game so far, their support really does drive the players forward.

"It's a difficult one because of the extra cash needed to attend an FA Cup fixture, but I hope the fans come down in their numbers and get behind the team."

Match facts