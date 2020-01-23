Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday knocked out Premier League Brighton in the third round

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

QPR's Jordan Hugill and Joe Lumley are in contention to return for the all-Championship FA Cup fourth-round tie with Sheffield Wednesday.

Striker Hugill and goalkeeper Lumley missed last week's win over Leeds with unspecified injuries but have since trained and are fit.

Wednesday defender Liam Palmer could return after an ankle injury.

Fernando Forestieri is out but Massimo Luongo is available after his red card against Blackburn was rescinded.

Mark Warburton is promising to field a strong team as QPR look to reach the fifth round for the second successive season.

"Against Swansea in the last round we made changes and the boys put in a fantastic performance," said QPR boss Warburton.

Around 3,000 Wednesday fans will be at Loftus Road for the tie.

Garry Monk's side won 1-0 at Premier League Brighton in the third round.

"It's not just a cup tie, it's a game we want to win and we need to win," said Owls boss Monk.

MATCH FACTS