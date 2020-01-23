Northampton boss Curle hopes Derby rest Rooney for FA Cup tie

Rooney joined Derby as player-coach at the start of January

Northampton boss Keith Curle is hoping Derby decide to rest Wayne Rooney for the FA Cup fourth-round tie between the sides on Friday.

England all-time leading goalscorer Rooney, 34, has played all four games for which he has been eligible since joining the Rams.

This includes the FA Cup third-round win at Crystal Palace.

Asked if he would rather Rooney be in or out of the Derby side, Curle replied: "Out, a million per cent."

Curle continued: "Wherever Wayne goes, he is going to get the attention and he has had that throughout his entire career so he knows how to conduct himself.

"Most importantly, the lad has still got a passion to play football and perform and I think that is admirable - when he is on the pitch, he wants to play and he wants to win."

As well as with England, Rooney is also the record scorer for Manchester United, where he won 16 major trophies before moving back to first club Everton and then on to DC United in Major League Soccer.

Curle, who reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup as Wolves captain in 1998, is full of admiration for Rooney.

"The lad as an individual; when he is on the pitch your goal is accessible. He is a great talent, a marvel to watch - his instinctive play and the ability and enthusiasm he has," he added.

"He will raise the standards of that football club and the individuals because players there will want to impress Wayne Rooney.

"Don't be surprised if our players want to get close to Wayne Rooney because there might be a chance for them to get a picture in the paper, an action photo with them competing on the same pitch of Wayne Rooney.

"We went through it, we thought, 'we need to stop him doing that, put two men on him, three to stop the overloads' - then we realised we had 14 players on the pitch."

Derby boss Phillip Cocu has not given much away with regards to his team selection for Friday's tie, other than to reveal that striker Jack Marriott is available after injury and that "there could be some changes".

With regards to Rooney, he said: "He wants to play every game. I have in my mind what I want to do, but I am not sharing it."

Northampton sixth in League Two, are two divisions below Championship side Derby, but Cocu is not taking them lightly.

"We will be the favourites, but they will be extremely motivated, so we really have to step up," he added. "I saw them play. They have quite a direct game style, two strikers - they can surprise you.

"We have to step up, like we did at Crystal Palace."