Matheus Pereira: West Brom winger charged with violent conduct

Matheus Pereira (left) has scored five goals in 27 games for West Brom this season

West Brom winger Matheus Pereira has been charged with violent conduct after a clash with Stoke's Joe Allen.

The 35th-minute incident was missed by referee Tim Robinson in Albion's 1-0 defeat at The Hawthorns on Monday, but caught by video evidence.

Pereira has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E1(a) and could face a three-game ban.

The Brazilian, who is on loan at West Brom from Sporting Lisbon, has until 18:00 GMT on 22 January to respond.

The incident reportedly involves the alleged use of an elbow.

Championship leaders West Brom missed the chance to go four points clear at the top of the table on Monday after losing to relegation-threatened Stoke.

The Baggies travel to face West Ham in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, 25 January.