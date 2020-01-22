Jason Knight & Morgan Whittaker: Derby County duo earn new 'long-term' deals

Jason Knight and Morgan Whittaker both made debuts within the 2019-20 season

Derby County have rewarded midfielder Jason Knight and forward Morgan Whittaker for breakthrough seasons with "long-term" contracts.

Academy product Knight, 18, has played 21 games this season since his debut against Huddersfield in August, scoring three goals in his past four games.

Whittaker, 19, has played 13 senior matches since his debut in an EFL Cup tie against Scunthorpe in August.

"These new contracts are a reward for the hard work," said boss Phillip Cocu.

"Both players have been with the first-team since the start of pre-season and have shown real progression during that time."