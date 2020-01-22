Jordan Ponticelli: Coventry City striker joins Wrexham on loan

Jordan Ponticelli has also spent time on loan at Macclesfield Town

Coventry City forward Jordan Ponticelli has joined National League side Wrexham on loan until the end of the season

Ponticelli has scored three goals in 24 league appearances for Coventry.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Tranmere Rovers but played only three games of the League One side.

"I've got a job to do and I'm going to come in and give my all to do that job," Ponticelli said.

"I'm hoping this can be a very useful move for me."

Wrexham manager Dean Keates said Ponticelli was looking forward to the challenge of helping the team move up the National League table.

"He can score goals and works hard and will offer us something a little bit different to what we've got and give competition to the other forwards."