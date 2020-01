Ben Gibson: Burnley reject loan offers from Championship clubs for defender

Ben Gibson helped Middlesbrough win promotion to the Premier League in 2016

Middlesbrough are one of a number of Championship clubs to have had loan offers for defender Ben Gibson rejected by Premier League side Burnley.

The centre-back, 27, has made just six appearances for the Clarets since his £15m move from Boro in August 2018.

He has not featured in the Premier League for Burnley this season.

Gibson played 203 games for his first club Middlesbrough, helping them win promotion to the top flight in 2016 before being relegated a year later.