Scotland will 'be ready' for Euro play-off - Steve Clarke

Scotland clinched a play-off place by winning their Nations League group

Steve Clarke has vowed Scotland will "be ready" for the Euro 2020 play-off against Israel, even if the SPFL refuse his request to bring forward the preceding weekend's fixtures.

Scotland host Israel in the semi-final on Thursday, 26 March, with the winners facing Serbia away for a finals place.

Head coach Clarke is asking for a "common sense" approach of moving the Premiership card to the Friday.

"If they have to help us a little bit then I'm sure they will," he said.

"If, for example, the league could agree to come forward and play on the Friday night - if you had all of the fixtures on the Friday night - then it makes sense that you have the Saturday and Sunday for the players to recover, and three working days into the game on the Thursday.

"We never requested a shutdown - all we asked for was common sense and if the broadcasters wouldn't put a game on on the Sunday.

"But we also know there's the potential for Celtic and Rangers to hopefully still be involved in the Europa League the week before [the Scotland game], which would mean they'd have to play on the Sunday.

"If that's the case then we have to deal with it. What I will say is that I'm pretty sure the players, when it comes to that match, whether they've got a week to prepare or a day to prepare, they'll be ready for the game."

The SPFL say there have been talks with the SFA about the possibility of moving games to the Friday, but that it would be problematic because of the Europa League fixtures Celtic or Rangers will have to play if they reach the last 16.