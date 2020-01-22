Libya considering CHAN invite

Libya beat Ghana to win the 2014 African Nations Championship

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has invited Libya to take part in the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Cameroon.

Caf are looking for a team to replace Tunisia, who have withdrawn from the tournament for locally-based players because clubs were reluctant to release their players.

Tunisia beat 2014 CHAN champions, Libya, 3-1, on aggregate to clinch a place in the finals that are due to kick off in April.

"The Libya Football Federation's board of directors will study the situation and send a response in due course," LFF member Younes El Kaza told BBC Sport.

Caf have asked for a response by 28 January.

The Tunisian Football Federation with drew after consulting with local clubs, who did not want to release players in the middle of a league season.