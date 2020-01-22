Libya considering CHAN invite
The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has invited Libya to take part in the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Cameroon.
Caf are looking for a team to replace Tunisia, who have withdrawn from the tournament for locally-based players because clubs were reluctant to release their players.
Tunisia beat 2014 CHAN champions, Libya, 3-1, on aggregate to clinch a place in the finals that are due to kick off in April.
"The Libya Football Federation's board of directors will study the situation and send a response in due course," LFF member Younes El Kaza told BBC Sport.
Caf have asked for a response by 28 January.
The Tunisian Football Federation with drew after consulting with local clubs, who did not want to release players in the middle of a league season.