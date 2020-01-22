Spanish fourth-tier side Manchego deny Mathias Pogba has left

Mathias Pogba's twin brother Florentin plays for Atlanta United in MLS

Spanish side Manchego have denied that Guinea's Mathias Pogba has joined fourth-tier rivals Lorca FC.

Lorca announced the signing of 29-year-old Pogba, whose younger brother is Manchester United star Paul, on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

However Manchego moved to deny a deal had been agreed.

"The player, today, continues to have a valid card with our club." Manchego published on its website.

Manchego added that they are working with Lorca to try and resolve the situation as negotiations are still happening.

Lorca's post about the signing of Pogba includes a link to a smartphone app that will allow fans to help choose the starting line-ups for matches.

Before his move to Spain Pogba joined French third division side Tours in September 2018 after almost 18 months out of the game with an Achilles tendon injury..

The deal comes just five weeks after he failed to secure a deal in Germany for reportedly being 'overweight'.

He began his career at Spanish club Celta Vigo has previously played at various levels in leagues across England, Scotland and Italy.

Born in Conakry, Mathias Pogba made his international debut for Guinea in a friendly against Senegal in Paris in 2013.

He came off the bench to play alongside his twin brother Florentin in the Syli Nationale's 1-1 draw with the Teranga Lions and has since won four more caps.