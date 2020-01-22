Joe Gormley: Reds striker says club will be trying to 'win everything' after Shield success

Media playback is not supported on this device Smash-and-grab Cliftonville stun Ballymena United

Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley is hoping the club's dramatic Co Antrim Shield win will help drive them to further success this season.

The Reds' top scorer was captain for the night as the north Belfast side beat Ballymena United 2-1 with goals in the final two minutes of injury time.

"We never know when we are beaten," said Gormley, who was deputising for injured club skipper Chris Curran.

"Hopefully that will now be the start of a lot of success for Cliftonville.

"We have a never-say-day attitude and want to try and win everything we are involved in. The fighting spirit amongst this group of players in unbelievable.

"Paddy [McLaughlin, Cliftonville manager] has been super with us and, with this squad of players, you never know what could happen. We will keep working hard and see where it takes us."

Cliftonville, who are one of five teams involved in an exciting battle for the Irish Premiership title, looked like losing Tuesday's Shield final at Windsor Park as the match went into injury time.

They trailed the Sky Blues to a 54th-minute Leroy Millar goal but, with seven minutes added on, substitute Thomas Maguire grabbed an equaliser in the 95th minute.

Maguire pounced to score when Ballymena keeper Jordan Williamson failed to hold a Conor McMenamin shot

Eighty-five seconds later, striker Ryan Curran, who also came off the bench, struck hit the winner in one of the most exciting ever climaxes to a final in the competition's history.

Gormley thoroughly enjoyed the experience of captaining the side and was full of praise for youngster Maguire.

"It is an unbelievable achievement for the club and for the fans who came out and supported us," he added.

"For me, a local boy from Ardoyne, to captain the club I love to a trophy win is just unreal. I'm getting on a bit myself but this squad is young and is capable of going on and doing a lot of things.

"Thomas has been super all year. He works hard, deserved his chance and that was just a glimpse of what he can do for this club in the future."