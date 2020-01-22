Scottish Gossip: David Moyes, Celtic, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Ross County, Hibs, Dundee

Scottish gossip

West Ham boss David Moyes wants to see Scottish top-flight clubs invited to play in a revamped English League Cup. (Sun)

Celtic are monitoring Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly and could make a shock move for the 23-year-old before the January transfer deadline. (Belfast Live)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has urged the Scottish FA to have talks with Premiership managers over the much-criticised disciplinary system. (Glasgow Times)

Aberdeen have offered striker Curtis Main to St Johnstone in their attempts to land Matty Kennedy, who has signed a Pittodrie pre-contract, this month. But the Perth outfit have knocked back the chance to take the ex-Motherwell forward. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Johnstone have signed Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Jamie McCart on a pre-contract and will try to get him on board this month. (Daily Record, print edition)

Ross County are set to conclude a permanent deal for Oli Shaw after having a six-figure bid accepted by Hibernian for the Scotland Under-21 striker. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibs have taken Estonia international midfielder Mihkel Ainsalu on trial. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee are closing in on a loan deal for Wigan Athletic winger Ollie Crankshaw. (Daily Record, print edition)

