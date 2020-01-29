Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone0Celtic3

St Johnstone v Celtic

Follow all the action live from 19:00 GMT

Line-ups

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 23Gordon
  • 15Kerr
  • 24Booth
  • 2Duffy
  • 18McCann
  • 19Holt
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 3Tanser
  • 17O'Halloran
  • 22Hendry

Substitutes

  • 4McCart
  • 9Kane
  • 11Swanson
  • 12Parish
  • 14May
  • 26Craig
  • 50Northcott

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 5Simunovic
  • 2Jullien
  • 35Ajer
  • 49Forrest
  • 21Ntcham
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 3Taylor
  • 9Griffiths
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 1Gordon
  • 11Klimala
  • 13Bauer
  • 15Hayes
  • 17Christie
  • 18Rogic
  • 19Johnston
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Jozo Simunovic.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

Attempt missed. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Zander Clark.

Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 2. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

Attempt saved. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Jason Holt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jozo Simunovic (Celtic).

David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Greg Taylor (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 1. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by James Forrest.

Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic23201264145061
2Rangers22173255134254
3Motherwell2313283427741
4Aberdeen2310763027337
5Livingston238783531431
6Hibernian237883137-629
7Kilmarnock2365121929-1023
8St Johnstone225891839-2123
9Ross County2358102245-2323
10St Mirren2355131730-1320
11Hamilton2346132340-1718
12Hearts2338122036-1617
