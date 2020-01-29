Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Jozo Simunovic.
St Johnstone v Celtic
Line-ups
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 23Gordon
- 15Kerr
- 24Booth
- 2Duffy
- 18McCann
- 19Holt
- 10Wotherspoon
- 3Tanser
- 17O'Halloran
- 22Hendry
Substitutes
- 4McCart
- 9Kane
- 11Swanson
- 12Parish
- 14May
- 26Craig
- 50Northcott
Celtic
- 67Forster
- 5Simunovic
- 2Jullien
- 35Ajer
- 49Forrest
- 21Ntcham
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 3Taylor
- 9Griffiths
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 1Gordon
- 11Klimala
- 13Bauer
- 15Hayes
- 17Christie
- 18Rogic
- 19Johnston
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
Attempt missed. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 2. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
Attempt saved. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jason Holt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jozo Simunovic (Celtic).
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Greg Taylor (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 1. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by James Forrest.
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.