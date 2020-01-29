Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rangers v Ross County
-
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 25Polster
- 6Goldson
- 19Katic
- 31Barisic
- 37Arfield
- 10Davis
- 18Kamara
- 11Ojo
- 9Defoe
- 14Kent
Substitutes
- 4Edmundson
- 13Foderingham
- 17Aribo
- 20Morelos
- 21Barker
- 22Jones
- 63Patterson
Ross County
- 21Baxter
- 2Fraser
- 15Watson
- 25Donaldson
- 3Kelly
- 14Mullin
- 22Tillson
- 11Vigurs
- 26Cowie
- 20Spittal
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 4Fontaine
- 6Draper
- 8Erwin
- 16Spence
- 18Foster
- 19Shaw
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
Foul by Matt Polster (Rangers).
Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sheyi Ojo (Rangers).
Foul by Nikola Katic (Rangers).
Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jermain Defoe (Rangers).
Keith Watson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.
Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.