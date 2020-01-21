'As cruel a night as I've experienced' - Jeffrey on Ballymena's Shield final loss to Cliftonville

Cliftonville staged a late comeback to pip Ballymena to the County Antrim Shield

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey says his side's dramatic County Antrim Shield final defeat by Cliftonville was "as cruel a night" as he has experienced in football.

Thomas Maguire and Ryan Curran struck injury-time goals to seal a last-gasp victory for the Reds at Windsor Park.

Leroy Millar had opened the scoring for the Sky Blues on 54 minutes.

"That's as cruel a night as I've experienced in all my time playing and managing," said Jeffrey.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, I thought we were excellent. To be fair to Paddy McLaughlin, he said 'David, we stole it' and I have to say I agree with Paddy.

"I thought we defended tremendously well, created chances and I thought it was a great game of football."

After a tense first half, Ballymena struck first when Andy McGrory's right-wing cross eluded Reds goalkeeper Richard Brush, allowing Millar to tap home.

Cliftonville boss McLaughlin turned to substitutes Maguire and Curran but, despite pressure from the north Belfast side, it looked to be Ballymena's night.

However, after Sky Blues 'keeper Jordan Williamson failed to hold Conor McMenamin's shot, Maguire poked home the equaliser in the fifth minute of added time before Curran won it with a well-taken finish 85 seconds later.

Although bitterly disappointed, Jeffrey heaped praise on his players who, he felt, gave 'absolutely everything' but questioned the fourth official's calculation of seven minutes of stoppage time.

Jeffrey was visibly upset when the fourth official's board indicated seven minutes of added time

Fourth official Ken Gibbons indicated a minimum of seven minutes following lengthy second-half injuries to Cliftonville's Ruaidhri Donnelly and Ballymena's Steven McCullough.

"Congratulations to Cliftonville, but I've got to think of my own players, who gave me absolutely everything," he said.

"Their performance was absolutely magnificent.

"I'm particularly proud of how they went about things tonight and we thought surely this was going to be our night.

"I do wonder about the length of the time, but the players gave everything. I don't have to tell them too much - if you start giving out footballing lessons on a night like this, it falls on deaf ears."