EFL Trophy: Holders Portsmouth reach semi-finals with Exeter and Salford City

Cameron McGeehan struck the winner for Portsmouth with his third goal of the season

Holders Portsmouth continued their defence of the EFL's Leasing.com Trophy as they beat League Two Scunthorpe United to reach the semi-finals.

Fourth-tier clubs Exeter City and Salford City also reached the last four with home wins over Stevenage and Accrington Stanley respectively.

Tuesday's quarter-final between Newport County and Leicester City Under-21s was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Pompey's progress means they are the only League One club still in the cup.

Cameron Burgess and Tom Elliott provided Salford's goals as they fought back to win 2-1 after Sam Finley had given Stanley an early lead.

Salford's win saw them reach the last four in their first season as an English Football League club following their promotion from the National League last term.

Elsewhere, Matt Jay struck a brace for Exeter as they won 3-0, with Nicky Ajose earlier opening the scoring.

Pompey's goals came from John Marquis and Cameron McGeehan, who won the tie for the hosts four minutes after Abobaker Eisa had equalised for Scunthorpe on 62 minutes.

The draw for the semi-finals will be made on Saturday, 25 January at 21:00 GMT.