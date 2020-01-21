Hibernian Ladies promote Dean Gibson and head coach promises 'we can compete'

Dean Gibson has promised "a young team, an exciting team" after being promoted from under-23's boss to be Hibernian Ladies' first-team head coach.

Grant Scott resigned in December citing frustration at the failure to affiliate the women's team more directly with the Edinburgh club.

Now they have turned to a coach who has tasted success with their youths.

"There's very good players in this team, some of the best in the country," Gibson told Hibs' website.

His team, currently run by Hibernian's Community Trust Foundation, finished runners-up to Glasgow City last season.

But Celtic and Rangers, who finished third and fourth respectively, will go into the new Scottish Women's Premier League season as the country's first professional women's sides.

Hibs have lost Scotland goalkeeper Jenna Fife and Scotland youth midfielder Chelsea Cornet to Rangers, while full-back Cailin Michie has joined Swedish champions Pitea.

"I'm happy with the squad," Gibson insisted. "I believe we've still got some of the best players in the country. There's also good players that have came up through the academy.

"However, we could consider bringing in one or two players to help strengthen the depth of the squad.

"There's still a team there that can go and compete. But, if we want to do that, we need to have depth to cope with any injuries."

Gibson led Hibs' under-15s to a league and cup double before winning the SWF1 Division title with the club's development squad and promised an attacking style for the senior team.

"To be given the opportunity to go now go on to the first team is a proud moment for me," he said. "What appeals to me about Hibernian is how the club operates and what we try to achieve - we always identify young players with talent."

Hibs' 2020 season gets under way with a league game at home to Spartans at Ainslie Park on 23 February.