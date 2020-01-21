Transfer rumours: Aguero, Silva, Fernandes, Bellingham, Bale, Rodrigo

David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami have made contact with representatives of Manchester City's Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 31, and Spanish midfielder David Silva, 34, who will leave City in the summer. (Sun)

Manchester United could sign Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, in a £55m deal by the end of the week after a breakthrough in talks with Sporting Lisbon. (Mirror)

Fernandes snubbed Sporting fans and pushed a television camera after losing to Braga on Tuesday in what could be his last game for the club. (Star)

Manchester United have offered over £30m for Birmingham City's 16-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Sun)

A bookmaker has suspended betting on Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale, 30, returning to Tottenham. (Mail)

Barcelona manager Quique Setien says the club are looking for a replacement for injured Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 32, this month. (Sport)

Barca see Spanish striker Rodrigo Moreno as a potential signing but Valencia would want 60m euros for the former Bolton loanee, 28. (Marca)

Liverpool are open to selling Xherdan Shaqiri for £25m in the summer but won't let the Swiss winger, 28, leave on loan this month. (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester and Algeria striker Islam Slimani does not have a recall clause in his loan at Monaco, making it more difficult for Tottenham to move for the 31-year-old in January. (Leicester Mercury)

Real Madrid's Spanish right-back Alvaro Odriozola, 24, has arrived in Germany to complete a loan move to Bayern Munich for the rest of the season. (AS - in Spanish)

Barcelona have been linked with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but leaving Arsenal before the end of his contract in 2021 could cost the Gabon striker, 30, a £15.15m loyalty bonus. (Star)

Bournemouth are interested in Lyon's £35m-rated former Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore. (Mail)

Leicester and West Ham are also tracking 24-year-old Burkina Faso international Traore. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Burnley, Leicester and Sheffield United are interested in Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill, 24, who has a £7m release clause. (Bristol Post)

Burnley could use striker Nahki Wells, who spent the first half of the season on loan at QPR, as part of a deal for Robins captain Brownhill. (Mail)

Leeds want to sign Middlesbrough's DR Congo striker Britt Assombalonga, 27, after Eddie Nketiah's loan from Arsenal was cut short. (Mirror)

American billionaire Dan Friedkin has landed in Milan to complete his purchase of Serie A side Roma. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)