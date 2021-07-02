Czech Republic v Denmark

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says Saturday's Euro 2020 quarter-final against the Czech Republic in Baku "is a chance we might never have again".

The winner faces England or Ukraine at Wembley in the semi-finals.

The Danes have scored four goals in each of their last two games, including a 4-0 win over Wales in the last 16, while the Czechs upset the Netherlands.

Hjulmand, whose country won Euro '92, said: "It's many years' work for lots of people.

"We want to make the most of this chance."

Czech boss Jaroslav Silhavy says Denmark's strength is their team spirit.

They had a strong bond even before midfielder Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in their opening game with Finland. That galvanised them further, with Eriksen, 29, now recovering at home.

"The team, the Danish team and the team spirit," Silhavy said when asked to name Denmark's best player.

"That's an immense power. The Danes don't have superstars, but they form a great team together and their style is similar to ours."

Neither side are likely to have too many fans in Baku, which is on the far south-eastern edge of Europe.

"It was fantastic, with all those Czech fans [in Budapest for the last round], and I'm afraid this will be a very different experience," said Silhavy.

Midfielder Antonin Barak said: "I don't understand this and I haven't got over it yet.

"We won't be able to get our fans and our families there. If we played in Copenhagen, they would be at home, but we could still get lots of Czech fans there."

Lawro's prediction

After such a difficult start to this tournament in every possible way, Denmark are in a really good place now.

They were much better than Wales in their last-16 tie, and now a really resolute Czech Republic side stand in their way.

The Czechs have had a very good tournament. They are a very compact and solid team. It's very obvious how they try to work the ball forward, but it is very difficult to try to stop them because they are very good at it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 after extra time - Denmark to win on penalties

What are the chances of progression?

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Nielsen's Gracenote

"The Czech Republic are one of the three surprise quarter-finalists, along with Switzerland and Ukraine. They are the most surprising of that trio having been given a 20.4% chance of reaching the last eight by Gracenote's forecast before the competition started. Their victory over the Netherlands was the seventh-biggest shock in European Championship knockout matches.

"The Czechs are currently ranked 20th in the world by Gracenote and are still one of the outsiders of course, but their chance of winning the competition has improved from around 1% to 4.6%.

"Denmark were expected to reach this stage of the competition by Gracenote's pre-tournament forecast and were one of the fifth most likely teams to reach the quarter-finals. Their chance of winning Euro 2020 has improved from 6.6% at the beginning of the competition to 10.3% now. Denmark are now ranked within the top 10 best teams in the world by Gracenote, in 10th position."

Team news

Both sides have players returning who were unavailable in the last 16.

Czech captain Vladimir Darida has recovered from a leg injury while left-back Jan Boril's one-game suspension is over and he also had fitness problems.

Denmark forward Yussuf Poulsen is back from injury, but his replacement Kasper Dolberg scored twice against Wales.

Midfielder Thomas Delaney and defender Simon Kjaer did not take part in Wednesday's full training session, but are expected to be fit.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the third meeting between the Czech Republic and Denmark at the European Championship. The Czechs have won both previous games, 2-0 in the Euro 2000 group stages and 3-0 in the 2004 quarter-final.

Five of the last six matches between the Czech Republic and Denmark have ended as draws, including their most recent encounter in a November 2016 friendly. The other game in this run was a 3-0 Denmark win in a March 2013 World Cup qualifier.

Czech Republic

This is the Czech Republic's fourth European Championship quarter-final, progressing from two of the previous three. In 1996 against Portugal, 2004 at Denmark's expense, but failing the last time they reached this stage in 2012, losing 1-0 to Portugal.

Patrik Schick has scored 15 goals in 30 appearances for the Czech Republic, netting four goals in four games at Euro 2020 so far. Only five players have scored five goals in their first-ever Euros, most recently France's Antoine Griezmann with six in 2016. Schick's compatriot Milan Baros hit five at Euro 2004.

Schick has scored three left-footed goals at Euro 2020, the most of any player. In European Championship history, the only player to score more than three left-footed goals in a single tournament was Griezmann at Euro 2016 with four.

Denmark