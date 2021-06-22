Sweden v Poland

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Poland know a win against Sweden in St Petersburg will take them through to the last 16 of Euro 2020 - but anything else and they are out.

Sweden are through and will top Group E if they win - which would mean a last-16 tie in Glasgow.

Former Celtic defender Mikael Lustig said: "A lot of Swedes live in Britain so they'll be able to travel there, and I have a lot of friends in Glasgow."

If the Swedes slip up, Slovakia or Spain could overtake them at the top.

Team news

Sweden midfielder Albin Ekdal has a minor niggle and did not take part in full training on Monday. Mattias Svanberg is still trying to find full fitness after recovering from Covid-19.

Two of Poland's Premier League players are doubts. Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has a muscle problem and Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder has a knee injury. They will have fitness checks before the game.

Lawro's prediction

Plenty to play for in Group E after two games. Sweden don't need to win this one, but Poland do. My verdict is a draw.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Match facts

Head-to-head

Sweden have won nine of their last 11 matches against Poland (D1 L1), including each of the last five. The last Polish victory dates back to a home friendly in August 1991 (2-0).

Sweden and Poland's only previous encounter at a major tournament came in the second round of the 1974 World Cup - a 1-0 win for Poland.

None of the previous 26 matches between Sweden and Poland have ended goalless.

Sweden

Sweden have kept a clean sheet in their two Euro 2020 matches so far, a goalless draw with Spain and a 1-0 win over Slovakia. The Swedes are looking to go an entire group stage without conceding at a major tournament for the first time since the 1974 World Cup.

Some 88% of their goals at the Euros have been scored in the second half of games (23/26), the highest percentage of any side with at least three goals at the tournament.

Emil Forsberg has scored each of his nation's last two goals at major tournaments, netting the winners in 1-0 victories over Switzerland at the 2018 World Cup and against Slovakia in the last game.

Alexander Isak completed six dribbles in their 1-0 win over Slovakia, the most by a Swedish player in a Euros match since Tomas Brolin completed seven against Denmark at Euro 92. Isak has never completed more than five in a top-flight league match in his entire career.

Poland