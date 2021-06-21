Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

England manager Gareth Southgate says midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Harry Maguire will be involved against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

England will qualify for the last 16 at Euro 2020 as Group D winners with victory at Wembley.

Liverpool's Henderson and Manchester United's Maguire have been recovering from injury and are yet to feature.

"Both are training very well and both will be involved tomorrow. We're happy with their progress," Southgate said.

"They've already had a massive impact in training sessions and around the squad. I couldn't be happier with the impact the senior players have had. They want to get on the pitch."

Henderson has been making his recovery after having groin surgery in February, while Maguire sustained ankle ligament damage in early May.

Southgate does not know whether Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount will be available, however, after the pair were made to self-isolate as a precaution because they came into close contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kane to start as England battle for top spot

England need to beat the Czechs to finish top of Group D and set up a Wembley last-16 tie with the team who finish second in the group comprising France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary.

Otherwise they are likely to go to Copenhagen to face the team to finish second out of Sweden, Slovakia, Spain and Poland.

There is still a chance of England finishing third - although they would qualify for the last 16 anyway with their current points tally - if they lose and the Scots beat Croatia, catching up a deficit of three on goal difference.

Southgate has confirmed that captain Harry Kane will start England's final group game, which starts at 20:00 BST.

Tottenham's Kane is yet score at Euro 2020 and was substituted during the opening win over Croatia and Friday's goalless draw with Scotland.

"The only thing that is relevant is his importance to the team," Southgate said of Kane.

"He's been our best and most influential player for a long period of time. There have been moments when the likes of Raheem [Sterling] has also been critical in terms of goal scoring but Kane is a hugely important figure for us."

Czech Republic assistant coach Jiri Chytry, whose side only need a point to finish top, said they were "not reading much" into England's lacklustre draw with Scotland.

"We expect to face the extremely strong England we know from recent years," he said. "Their team is well-balanced with experienced players from top-class clubs, talented youngsters. We are not reading much into the performance against Scotland - it was a derby with its own specific characteristics."

Czech striker Patrik Schick is the joint top scorer at Euro 2020 - alongside Cristiano Ronaldo - with three goals in two games.

What are England's chances of progressing?

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Nielsen's Gracenote: "England have a 61% chance of finishing top of Group D, 34% chance of being second and 5% chance of third place according to Gracenote's model simulations.

"Currently England are most likely to face Germany, at home, in the second round if they win the group while Spain are the most likely opposition, in Copenhagen, should England finish second. England remain fourth favourites to win Euro 2020, behind Belgium, France and Italy. However, this is due to the likelihood of three more home matches if they get far enough."

Lawro's prediction

Top spot in Group D is at stake here, and England need to win to take it.

To do that, they will have to play better than they did against Scotland. They looked a bit frightened in that one and let the Scots dictate the tempo and to me it feels like Gareth Southgate's side haven't got started their tournament started yet.

People went overboard when England won their opening game against a Croatia side who are a little long in the tooth. I don't think they offer enough of a threat when they play with two defensive midfielders, and Harry Kane is getting criticised despite hardly getting a pass.

All of this is pretty normal for them in major finals, though. They usually get better as the tournament progresses - and they need to do the same this time too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0 to England

Match facts

Head-to-head

The Czech Republic and England were in the same qualifying group for Euro 2020. England won 5-0 at Wembley and the Czech Republic won 2-1 in Prague. They are facing each other in a major tournament for the first time.

The Czechs have conceded nine goals in their three games at Wembley against England, scoring only two (D1 L2). Their only previous major tournament game at Wembley was the final of Euro 96 - they lost 2-1 to Germany in extra time.

The four previous meetings between the Czech Republic and England have produced 14 goals, an average of 3.5 per game.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic are looking to avoid defeat in all three group stages matches at the European Championship for only the second time, winning all three matches at Euro 2004, going on to reach the semi-final.

Patrik Schick has scored in each of his first two Euros appearances, netting three goals. Since his international debut in May 2016, Schick has scored 14 goals in 28 appearances for his national team, more than any other Czech player.

England