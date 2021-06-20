Russia v Denmark

|Euro 2020 on the BBC
TEAM NEWS
Russia right-back Mario Fernandes is expected to be fit despite landing awkwardly in the game against Finland and being carried off on a stretcher.
Left-back Yuri Zhirkov is out of the tournament because of the injury he suffered in their opening match.
Denmark played a back three against Belgium but may revert to a back four for a game they have to win.
Striker Jonas Wind dropped to the bench against the Belgians and will hope to earn a recall.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Home advantage is going to help Denmark here and their first win of the tournament could sneak them into the last 16 in second place too - Group B is that tight.
Prediction: 0-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- The sides have met just once since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, with Russia winning 2-0 in a friendly at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in February 2012. Roman Shirokov and Andrei Arshavin scored the goals for the visitors.
Russia
- Russia are vying to win back-to-back games at the European Championship for the first time since they won three in a row at Euro 2008.
- They have lost their final group stage match in three of their last four appearances at a major tournament, last winning against Sweden at Euro 2008.
- The Russians ended a run of nine European Championship matches without a clean sheet by beating Finland 1-0 in their last game.
- Artem Dzyuba has been involved in 22 goals in his last 21 appearances for Russia, with 14 goals and eight assists.
- Dzyuba has 29 international goals and is one shy of equalling Aleksandr Kerzhakov as Russia's all-time top scorer (this excludes the Soviet Union, for whom Oleg Blokhin netted 42 times).
Denmark
- Denmark have lost both group matches so far and could lose all three for the third time at a European Championship, having previously done so in 1988 and 2000.
- They had lost just one of their previous 12 games (W9, D2) before suffering back-to-back defeats.
- The Danes have missed three of their last four penalties in major tournaments.
- Martin Braithwaite had seven shots against Belgium without scoring, only hitting the target once.