Finland v Belgium

TEAM NEWS
Finland could recall 34-year-old captain Tim Sparv.
The midfielder, who underwent knee surgery in March, started their opening win against Denmark but did not feature in Wednesday's defeat by Russia.
Belgium, who are through to the last 16, are missing wing-back Thorgan Hazard, who suffered a minor knee injury in their last game.
Head coach Roberto Martinez has said Eden Hazard, Axel Witsel and Kevin de Bruyne will all start Monday's match.
The Finns will reach the knockout stage if they win, while a draw will be enough if Russia lose to Denmark. Other permutations could enable the tournament debutants to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Finland still have a chance of joining Belgium in the last 16 after beating Denmark in their first game, but I don't see them adding to their points tally here.
Everyone saw how poor Belgium can be defensively in the first half of their last game, against Denmark - but then they showed how good they can be going forward after the break, when the big boys are playing.
Kevin de Bruyne changed everything when he came on at half-time, and the bad news for the Finnish is that I'd expect him to start this time.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Belgium are winless in their last seven games against Finland (D3, L4).
- They have not beaten the Finns since claiming a 6-1 victory in a World Cup qualifier in 1968.
- None of the last five encounters have produced more than two goals.
Finland
- Finland have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions (D2, L5), failing to find the net in three of their previous four games, all of which were defeats.
- The Finns have registered just two shots on target so far at Euro 2020. Since 1980, no team has finished the group stage with fewer than four shots on target.
- Joel Pohjanpalo has attempted 42% of Finland's shots at Euro 2020 (five of 12), with none of his team-mates attempting more than two shots.
Belgium
- Their last defeat was a 2-1 loss to England at Wembley in the Nations League in October. That is the only time they have been beaten in their last 25 matches (W21, D3).
- Victory would see Belgium win all three of their group games at a European Championship for the first time in their history.
- Against Denmark, Roberto Martinez's side became the first team at Euro 2020 to come from behind to win a match.
- The Belgians have won their final group game at each of their last four major tournaments.
- Eden Hazard has registered five assists in seven appearances at the European Championship, an average of one every 98 minutes - the best ratio for any player since 1980.