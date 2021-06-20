|Euro 2020 on the BBC
Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg.
The Netherlands are through to the last 16 with one game to spare, while North Macedonia were the first team to be eliminated.
Having beaten Ukraine and Austria, the Netherlands have sealed top spot in Group C and will play their next game after this in Budapest on 27 June.
They will face the third-placed finisher from Group D, E or F.
European Championship debutants North Macedonia have lost to both their games and cannot finish in the top three.
Monday's other game in the group is between Ukraine and Austria in Bucharest which also starts at 17:00 BST.
Ukraine will finish second with a win or draw, while Austria must beat Ukraine to finish second.
TEAM NEWS
Both teams go into the third and final group game in Amsterdam already knowing their fate.
After defeats by Austria and Ukraine, North Macedonia want to depart the tournament on a high in what could be 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev's last international match.
Pandev scored in his country's first international fixture against the Netherlands, nearly 17 years ago.
With his side already through, Frank de Boer could rest some of his key Netherlands players before the knockout stages.
Manchester City defender Nathan Ake may get his first start of Euro 2020.
Midfielder Marten de Roon was booked in the 2-0 win over Austria and would be banned for the last 16 should he receive another.
That could pave the way for 19-year-old Ryan Gravenberch to start.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- The Netherlands have never lost against North Macedonia, winning two and drawing two of their four previous meetings.
- North Macedonia have not led for a single minute in any of their four games against the Netherlands, and are yet to go ahead in a match at the European Championship, scoring both of their goals when trailing.
North Macedonia
- North Macedonia are looking to avoid losing three consecutive matches for the first time since losing five in a row between June and November 2016.
- Ezgjan Alioski has scored in two of his past three matches in all competitions for North Macedonia. The Leeds United player is looking to score in consecutive matches for his country for the first time since October 2018, when he netted in three in a row.
The Netherlands
- The Netherlands are looking to win all three group matches at a European Championship for a third time, after Euro 2000 and Euro 2008.
- Frenkie de Jong has completed five dribbles in each of his first two Euro 2020 matches for the Netherlands. The last player to complete five or more dribbles in three consecutive European Championship matches was Zinedine Zidane for France at Euro 2000.
- The Netherlands have scored two or more goals in each of their past nine games in all competitions, their longest run since May 1935 - also nine in a row. They have not scored two or more goals in 10 consecutive games in all competitions.
- Denzel Dumfries has found the net in each of his first two European Championship appearances, after scoring no goals in his first 19 caps for the Netherlands. The only Dutchman to score in their first three European Championship matches was Ruud van Nistelrooy at Euro 2004.