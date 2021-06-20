Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Ukraine face Austria in Bucharest with a guaranteed spot in the last 16 of Euro 2020 for the victor.

Both have three points, but Ukraine are better placed courtesy of having scored more goals so far, meaning they finish second in Group C by avoiding defeat.

Austria must win to finish second, or they will have to rely on being one of the best four third-place finishers.

The Netherlands have already sealed top spot in the group, while North Macedonia are certain to finish bottom.

TEAM NEWS

Austria striker Marko Arnautovic will return to the squad after his suspension for his country's second game against the Netherlands.

The former West Ham player, who now plays in China for Shanghai Port, was banned after being found guilty of insulting another player in his side's opening win over North Macedonia.

Ukraine could be without injured defender Denys Popov, who has a calf problem.

The Dynamo Kiev player was on the bench for his side's opening game loss to the Netherlands and missed the second game against North Macedonia.

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko said: "There's a high chance he [Popov] won't be playing tomorrow."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Ukraine and Austria have faced each other in two friendlies, each side winning once. This is their first encounter at a major tournament.

The two previous games between Ukraine and Austria produced eight goals, an average of four per match.

Ukraine

Ukraine ended a run of six consecutive defeats at the European Championship with a 2-1 win over North Macedonia last time out. They haven't won consecutive matches at a major tournament since beating Saudi Arabia and Tunisia in the group stages of the 2006 World Cup, with current boss Andriy Shevchenko scoring in both of those wins.

Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk has scored in each of his first two appearances at the Euros. Prior to this year's tournament only seven players have found the net in their first three matches at the European Championship, most recently Gareth Bale at Euro 2016 for Wales.

Yaremchuk has been directly involved in three of Ukraine's four goals at Euro 2020 (two goals, one assist) and has netted in each of his past three games in all competitions. Since his first appearance in September 2018, Yaremchuk has scored 10 international goals - more than any other Ukraine player.

Andriy Yarmolenko has scored in each of his past three matches for Ukraine, netting four goals, and is looking to score in four consecutive appearances for his country for the first time.

Austria