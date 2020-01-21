Luke Southwood: Reading hand goalkeeper new deal and Hamilton return on loan

Luke Southwood had returned to Reading to be assessed by Mark Bowen

Goalkeeper Luke Southwood says "I'm buzzing" to return on loan to Hamilton Academical after signing a new 18-month contract with Reading.

The 22-year-old played eight times for the Premiership side after breaking into their first-team in November.

But he returned to the Championship club to be assessed by manager Mark Bowen, who took charge in October.

Wales international Owain Fon Williams will continue in goal for Accies against Hibernian on Wednesday.

However, the 32-year-old, who played in Saturday's 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Edinburgh City, will face competition from Southwood for this weekend's game against Livingston once the Englishman returns to train with the Accies squad on Thursday.

Southwood told Accies' website: "I really enjoy playing there and it was brilliant to end 2019 on a high after defeating Motherwell.

"The fans at Hamilton have been very supportive of me and hopefully I can continue to pay them back with good performances."