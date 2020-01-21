Macclesfield sign Derby's Jonathan Mitchell and Salford's Danny Whitehead

Jonathan Mitchell has been playing for Derby's Under-23 side in Premier League 2 this season

Macclesfield Town have signed Derby County keeper Jonathan Mitchell and Salford City midfielder Danny Whitehead on loan until the end of the season.

Mitchell, 25, has made five appearances for the Rams but has not featured for the Championship outfit in 2019-20.

Whitehead returns to Moss Rose for a fourth stint with the League Two club.

The 26-year-old enjoyed loan spells with the Silkmen in 2015-16 and 2016-17, before signing on a permanent deal for the 2017-18 campaign.

He scored five goals in 35 league appearances as Macclesfield won the National League title that season, before joining Salford in the summer of 2018.

Whitehead has scored one goal in 17 outings for the Ammies this season.

Mitchell had loan spells with League One clubs Oxford and Shrewsbury last season, playing a total of 24 games.

The former Newcastle trainee has been capped by England at under-21 level.

