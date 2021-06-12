Netherlands v Ukraine

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Defender Matthis de Ligt missed the Netherlands' final warm-up game against Georgia last Sunday

Uefa Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg.

TEAM NEWS

The Netherlands will make a late call on the fitness of Juventus centre-back Matthis de Ligt before their Group C opener against Ukraine.

De Ligt missed his nation's friendly against Georgia last weekend with a groin injury sustained in training.

Daley Blind will also be assessed after making his return in that match from an ankle injury he picked up in March.

For Ukraine, Dynamo Kyiv winger Viktor Tsygankov, 23, is continuing his recovery from an ankle problem.

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko has a few selection dilemmas, including in the wide positions for which West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov and Marlos are competing with Tsygankov.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Dutch are at home but I actually think Ukraine will nick something here.

Netherlands boss Frank de Boer has got some talented players in his squad, but their form has been patchy.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the Netherlands and Ukraine at a major tournament.

The Netherlands are unbeaten in the two previous encounters - both friendlies - winning 3-0 in 2008 before a 1-1 in 2010.

Netherlands

This will be the Netherlands' first game at the Johan Cruyff Arena in a major tournament since the Euro 2000 semi-final against Italy.

Since the start of Euro 1988, the Netherlands have reached four European Championship semi-finals, a record bettered only by Germany (six).

The Netherlands have drawn just two of their past 22 games at major tournaments.

Their 1-0 defeat by Denmark at Euro 2012 is their only defeat in their past 12 opening matches at major tournaments.

Ukraine