Why not? We could win it - England players look ahead to Euro 2020

Euro 2020: England v Croatia - Group D Date: Sunday, 13 June. Kick-off: 14:00 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with build-up from 13:00 BST; Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; Text commentary, goal clips, highlights, reaction and report on the BBC Sport website.

England begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia on Sunday at Wembley, where they hope to contest the final on 11 July.

A pre-match media conference featuring Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane was cancelled after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed.

Eriksen played with Kane at Tottenham before joining Inter Milan in 2020.

England are looking to reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966.

Croatia broke English hearts when they denied Southgate's side a place in the final of the 2018 World Cup after beating England 2-1 in the semi-final in Moscow.

Jordan Pickford, who played in that game three years ago, described Euro 2020 as a "massive moment for the country".

England reached the semi-finals when they hosted the European Championship in 1996, and the Everton keeper said: "I was only two.

"You don't have many opportunities to play a major tournament at your home country."

Team news - Maguire a "long shot"

Harry Maguire trained with England on the eve of their opening Group D fixture.

The Manchester United defender was part of the side that reached the World Cup semi-final three years ago but his place in the England side has been in doubt since sustaining ankle ligament damage on 9 May.

He sat out the rest of United's season, including being an unused substitute for the Europa League final loss to Villarreal, and began training with the Three Lions squad on Thursday.

Maguire's availability for Croatia looks doubtful, with Southgate telling ITV on Friday it is a "long shot".

He added: "But he is further ahead than we thought he might be at this point so we are certainly not going to rule it out".

Midfielder Jordan Henderson also trained with the group as he builds fitness.

However, goalkeeper Dean Henderson - set to be back-up to Jordan Pickford this summer - was not involved because of a knock.

Euro 2020: We have the squad to go all the way - James

Lawro's Prediction

I'm not expecting England to hit the ground running at Wembley but Croatia are not the force they were and Gareth Southgate's side should get something out of the game even if they are not at their best.

Prediction: 1-1

We want to create history at the Euros - Mount

What are England's chances?

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Nielsen's Gracenote: "With 97% chance of progressing to the knockout stage, England are one of the two most likely teams to be playing in the last 16, along with Spain.

"Currently the England team are second favourites to win Euro 2020 behind Belgium with just under 14% chance of lifting the trophy in July.

"Home advantage in a potential six matches has boosted England's chances as they are only ranked sixth best in Europe by our World Ranking. England have 67% chance of beating Croatia in their opening game and 87% chance of taking something from the game."

Euro 2020: England manager Gareth Southgate says it is time for nation to unite

Match facts

Head-to-head

This is the third meeting between England and Croatia at a major tournament (World Cup, Euros). The Three Lions beat Croatia 4-2 in the group stages at Euro 2004, while Croatia won 2-1 after extra-time in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

England

England are taking part in their 10th European Championship - no team has played as many games in the tournament without ever reaching the final (31 matches, 0 final).

The Three Lions have never lost at Wembley in a major tournament (World Cup 1966, Euro 1996), winning seven and drawing four of their previous 11 games (penalty shoot-outs excluded).

England have never won their opening game at a European Championship (D5 L4).

Boss Gareth Southgate will be leading England for a second major tournament (excluding Nations League) after World Cup 2018 (4th place). At Euro 1996, he was one of only three England players to play all 510 minutes, alongside David Seaman and Tony Adams - he missed a penalty in the semi-final shootout against Germany.

Croatia