SwitzerlandSwitzerland17:00TurkeyTurkey
Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium

Switzerland v Turkey

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Switzerland and Turkey need to win their final Group A game to have any chance of reaching the last 16.

A Swiss win in Baku would take them to four points. They would need Wales to lose to Italy, with a swing of five on goal difference, to have any chance of finishing second.

Four points might be enough with four third-placed teams going through.

Turkey would go third with a win and hope their three points were better than two the other third-placed teams.

Even then with a current goal difference of -5, it is likely they would need a big win over the Swiss - and boss Senol Gunes says they need a miracle.

TEAM NEWS

Switzerland should be at full strength, with no reported injuries.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer flew to Germany on Thursday to see his wife and newborn baby after their 3-0 defeat by Italy - having missed his daughter's birth - but was back in training the next day.

Turkey left-back Umut Meras will miss the game and could be replaced by Sassuolo's Mert Muldur.

Gunes says he plans to make changes, especially in midfield. AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu and Fenerbahce's Ozan Tufan are among the players who could lose their places.

Vladimir Petkovic
Vladimir Petkovic has asked supporters to get behind the team and said sorry to the 4,000 fans who went to Italy to saw them lose 3-0, in a open letter in Schweiz am Wochenende

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This will be the second meeting between Switzerland and Turkey at a major tournament. Their first encounter was in the group phase of Euro 2008 - the Swiss, as co-hosts, lost 2-1.
  • Turkey have won each of their last two encounters, with both victories seeing the Swiss open the scoring. Turkey have never won three in a row against Switzerland.
  • The last five games between Switzerland and Turkey have produced 17 goals, an average of 3.4 per game.

Switzerland

  • Switzerland (D1 L1) are looking to avoid remaining winless in all three of their group stage games at a major tournament for the first time since Euro 2004.
  • Their loss against Italy was their first defeat in all competitions in 2021. The Swiss last lost consecutive matches in October 2020 (against Croatia and Spain).
  • No player has made more passes (153) had more touches (172) or made more tackles (five) for Switzerland at Euro 2020 so far than captain Granit Xhaka.

Turkey

  • Turkey have lost both of their games at Euro 2020, by an aggregate score of 5-0. In a full tournament, only Denmark in 2000 (eight) have conceded more goals without reply.
  • Turkey have won their final group stage match at each of their last four appearances in a major tournament (World Cup and Euros), since losing 3-0 against Denmark at Euro 96.
  • They have not lost three consecutive matches in all competitions since November 2010. They have faced 40 shots across their two Euro 2020 games so far, more than any other side in Group A.
  • Burak Yilmaz was involved in 50% of Turkey's 18 shots against Wales last time out (six shots, three chances created). However, just one of his six attempts was on target as Turkey failed to make a breakthrough.

Euro 2020