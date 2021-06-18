Spain v Poland

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets has returned to training following a negative Covid test

TEAM NEWS

Spain captain Sergio Busquets is back training with the squad after posting a negative Covid test.

Luis Enrique is expected to make changes in attacking areas following the goalless draw against Sweden in their opening game.

Poland are without midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak following his sending off against Slovakia.

He may be replaced by Brighton's Jakub Moder, as Paulo Sousa's men look to bounce back from defeat to Slovakia.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Spain had plenty of possession against Sweden and were very neat with their passing, but they did not make it count. They also let Sweden in on goal a couple of times, which will give Poland some hope, although I don't see them getting anything here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Spain have won eight of their ten previous meetings against Poland (D1, L1).

However, this will be a first meeting between the two at a major tournament.

Poland's only victory over their hosts was a 2-1 win in November 1980.

Spain have hosted Poland twice since 2000 - winning 3-0 in January 2000 and 6-0 in June 2010.

Spain

Spain attempted 917 passes against Sweden and completed 830 of them - both were the highest ever recorded in a Euros match (since 1980).

Their possession figure of 85% against the Swedes' was also the highest ever recorded in a single match.

Spain have now failed to score in two of their last three matches.

Alvaro Morata has now failed to score in his last four international matches.

However, he has scored three of Spain's last four goals at a European Championship.

Morata has also scored the most goals for Spain since Euro 2016, with 16 in 32 matches.

Poland