Germany must be "more vigorous" in attack if they are to beat Portugal on Saturday and get off the mark at Euro 2020, says manager Joachim Low.

Low's side lost 1-0 to France in Munich, while defending champions Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 in Budapest.

"The ambition and the determination of the team remain exemplary," said Low.

"That's why we know we can turn things around. If we can be more vigorous up front, we will be able to beat Portugal."

Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time top European Championship goalscorer when he netted twice in Portugal's win over Hungary, taking his tally to 11.

But playmaker Bruno Fernandes says a collective effort is most important for his side.

"Ronaldo is influential, as always. He is another one who wants to do his best and is making a difference," said Manchester United midfielder Fernandes.

"The most valuable player in the national team is the 'we'. The 'we' is the most important. There are many 'Is', but the 'us' is what counts."

Germany will be without right-back Lukas Klostermann, who suffered a thigh injury in training and is a doubt for the rest of the tournament.

Left-back Nuno Mendes is the only slight doubt for Portugal with a minor thigh injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Portugal's last victory against Germany was in the group stages of Euro 2000 - a 3-0 win, courtesy of a Sergio Conceicao hat-trick. It was the last time Germany have conceded 3+ goals by the same player in a major tournament game.

Since then, Germany have won their four meetings with Portugal, at the 2006 World Cup, Euro 2008, Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup.

This will be the fifth encounter between Portugal and Germany at the European Championship. Only Italy and Spain have faced each other more in the tournament with 6 matches.

It will also be the sixth game between the two teams at major tournaments since Euro 2000 - four at the Euros, two at World Cups - the most between two European nations over that period.

The last five matches between Portugal and Germany have produced 17 goals, an average of 3.4 per match. Four of those five games have witnessed 3+ goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has never scored against Germany in four games, despite attempting 23 shots in 360 minutes. Only against France has the Portuguese forward played more times, six games, without finding the back of the net.

Thomas Muller's only hat-trick for Germany was against Portugal, coming in the group stages of the 2014 World Cup. But Muller has never scored in 12 matches at the Euros, attempting 27 shots without success.

Portugal

Portugal have lost just two of their last 30 matches in all competitions, winning 19 and drawing nine, scoring 67 goals and conceding 19.

Having beaten Israel 4-0 and Hungary 3-0 in their last two matches, they are looking to win three successive games without conceding for the first time since November 2017, when they won four in a row.

Portugal are looking to become only the second reigning champions to win their first two matches of the tournament, after Spain at Euro 2016.

Germany

Germany have suffered three defeats in their last four group stage matches at major tournaments - as many as in their previous 24 group stage games, where they won 16 and drew five.

They have not suffered consecutive defeats in the group stage of a major tournament since losing to England and Portugal at Euro 2000.

Midfielder Toni Kroos completed exactly 100 passes against France. In the last three major tournaments, there have been six instances of a Germany player completing 100+ passes in a game and all six have been by Kroos.

Cristiano Ronaldo