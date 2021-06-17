Croatia v Czech Republic

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Croatia centre-back Dejan Lovren missed his side's 1-0 defeat by England on Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Croatia centre-back Dejan Lovren has recovered from a knee ligament injury and should be available.

Bruno Petkovic could replace Ante Rebic up front, while left-back Borna Barisic remains sidelined by a persistent back injury.

The Czech Republic could name the same starting line-up that began Monday's 2-0 win against Scotland.

Goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka has withdrawn from the squad because of a back injury and has been replaced by Tomas Koubek.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Croatia kept the ball very well against England but they didn't really offer much more than that. They have got some very good, technical players, but I don't think they can hurt teams - while the Czech Republic definitely can.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Croatia are unbeaten in their three previous meetings with the Czech Republic (D2, L1).

Those three games have produced 12 goals in total, an average of four per match.

Croatia

Croatia have lost eight of their last 14 matches in all competitions (W4, D2).

They have just claimed two wins in their last 10 games (D2, L6).

The Croats have never lost their second match in a major tournament - a run spanning 10 games (W6, D4).

Ante Rebic has scored just one goal in his last 21 appearances for Croatia, attempting 31 shots in that time.

Czech Republic