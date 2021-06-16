Netherlands v Austria

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt has returned to training following a groin injury

TEAM NEWS

The Netherlands will assess the fitness of Matthijs de Ligt, who missed the win against Ukraine with a groin injury.

Ajax teenager Jurrien Timber made his first competitive start in that game and may again deputise for De Ligt.

Austria forward Mark Arnautovic serves a one-game ban after Uefa found him guilty of "insulting another player" in Sunday's win against North Macedonia.

Julian Baumgartlinger continued his recovery from a serious knee injury by featuring as a substitute in that game.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides are are in a strong position after winning their opener. Austria would be happy with a point but the fact this game is in Amsterdam means I have to go with the Dutch, despite them looking a bit flaky at the back.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The Netherlands have won their last six matches against Austria.

Austria's last victory came in May 1990 - a pre-World Cup friendly in Vienna.

The last seven meetings have produced 30 goals, an average of 4.3 per game.

Their only previous encounter at a major tournament was in the second group phase of the 1978 World Cup. The Netherlands won 5-1 on their way to that year's final.

Austria have scored in all eight games versus the Netherlands on Dutch soil. However, they have gone on to win just one of those matches - a 1-0 victory in their first-ever meeting in 1933.

Netherlands

The Netherlands have won their last 21 games when scoring first. They have recorded 66 goals and conceded only seven during those matches.

Memphis Depay has been directly involved in 48 goals in 65 appearances for the Netherlands (26 goals, 22 assists), 21 more than any other player since his debut in October 2013.

However, Depay failed to score or assist for the first time in seven matches versus Ukraine.

Georginio Wijnaldum has scored 15 goals in his last 26 caps. He had scored just eight times in his first 50 games.

Austria