Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand is preparing for an emotional return to the Parken Stadium on Wednesday when they play Belgium, following Christian Eriksen's collapse on the pitch.
Eriksen is recovering in hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the stadium during Denmark's Euro 2020 loss to Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.
Danish fans are planning a 10th-minute applause in a show of support.
"It will be very emotional to return," said Hjulmand.
"We expect to have incredible support from our fans and from the whole country.
"We have to be ready for that and use this energy in a positive way."
Denmark will face a tough task against world number one Belgium, who beat Russia 3-0 in their Group B opener.
The Belgians are also able to welcome back playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.
The Manchester City midfielder suffered a double facial fracture in last month's Champions League final against Chelsea.
"He is medically fit, he has the green light to be in a match situation," Belgium boss Roberto Martinez said.
Axel Witsel is set for a surprise return after tearing an Achilles tendon in January while playing for Borussia Dortmund. He was expected to be out for nine months.
MATCH FACTS
Denmark
- Denmark have missed three of their last four penalties in major competitions (World Cup + Euros), having scored the previous five between 1984 and 1998.
Belgium
- Belgium have won four of their last five matches at the European Championships (L1), as many as they had won across their first 13 games in the competition (W4 D2 L7).
- Belgium have won seven matches under Roberto Martínez at the European Championship and World Cup finals combined - only Guy Thys (8) has recorded more such wins with the Red Devils.
