Ukraine v North Macedonia (Thurs)

Uefa Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July.

TEAM NEWS

Ukraine could be missing winger Oleksandr Zubkov after he suffered a foot injury and had to be substituted in defeat by the Netherlands.

Brazil-born Marlos or Viktor Tsyhankov could replace Zubkov for the match in Bucharest between two teams who are yet to win a point at Euro 2020.

North Macedonia, who lost 3-1 to Austria, have no fresh injury worries.

Forward Aleksandar Trajkovski and Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski were both booked in the first game.

Both are one caution away from a suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Ukraine were very unlucky not to get anything out of their game with the Netherlands. I know they've got some quality in their side and they showed it when they fought back from 2-0 down to get themselves level, for a few minutes anyway.

North Macedonia also gave it a good go in their opener against Austria but I think they might come up a bit short this time too.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Ukraine have beaten North Macedonia in both competitive encounters prior to this match (1-0 at home and 2-0 away, in qualifiers for Euro 2016).

Ukraine and North Macedonia's four previous meetings have only produced four goals (3 for Ukraine, 1 for North Macedonia).

Ukraine

Ukraine have lost each of their past six matches at the European Championship, the joint-longest run in the competition's history alongside Yugoslavia.

All four of Ukraine's goals at the European Championship have been scored in the second half, attempting 37 efforts at goal without success in the first half of matches. They are the only nation to play at least five matches at the tournament and not score in the first half of a match.

Only current manager Andriy Shevchenko (48) has scored more goals for Ukraine than Andriy Yarmolenko (41), who is looking to score in three consecutive matches for his national side.

North Macedonia