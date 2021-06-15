Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Lorenzo Insigne scored Italy's third in their 3-0 win over Turkey

Italy manager Roberto Mancini says his team "can only improve" despite an impressive start to Euro 2020 when they beat Turkey 3-0 in the opening game on Friday.

The Italians can become the first side to qualify for the knockout stages if they defeat Switzerland in their second Group A game in Rome on Wednesday.

They have not lost in 28 games.

"It will be difficult, and we will need to be at our top level," said former Manchester City manager Mancini.

Mancini says he "accepts" that Italy are now one of the favourites for the tournament, adding: "I am confident. This is an excellent team that can only improve."

Switzerland opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Wales on Saturday, with Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Newcastle's Fabian Schar all fit to face against Italy.

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who has been recovering from a knee injury sustained playing for Paris St-Germain, may join the squad but is unlikely to start, according to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

MATCH FACTS

Italy

Italy have kept a clean sheet in each of their last nine matches in all competitions, going 875 minutes without conceding since a Donny van de Beek goal for the Netherlands last October.

A win for Italy would seal qualification to the last 16. However, the Italians have won both of their opening two matches in just two of their nine previous appearances at European Championships, doing so in 2000 and 2016.

Italy striker Ciro Immobile has scored 92 goals in his last 118 appearances at the Stadio Olimpico since moving to Lazio in 2016 - Immobile or Lorenzo Insigne are looking to become the first players to score in Italy's first two games at a major tournament since Christian Vieri at the 2002 World Cup.

Switzerland

Switzerland have drawn each of their last four games at European Championships - no nation has ever drawn five games in a row in the competition.

Switzerland's Haris Seferovic has had 13 shots in five appearances at European Championships, including four in the first half of their 1-1 draw with Wales on Saturday. However, he's yet to score in the competition.

Since 2014, Xherdan Shaqiri has been involved in 50% of Switzerland's goals in major tournaments, scoring five and assisting three of their 16 goals in that time.

MOST RECENT COMPETITIVE MEETING

Switzerland 0-0 Italy (9 June 1999)