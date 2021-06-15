Finland v Russia

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov saw his side lose 3-0 to Belgium on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Finland centre-back Joona Toivio is expected to be fit despite missing training because of a sore toe.

Wing-back Nikolai Alho is also available after recovering from an ankle problem.

Russia left-back Yuri Zhirkov is likely to miss out after suffering an injury against Belgium on Saturday.

However, winger Daler Kuzyaev should be available despite being involved in a clash of heads with Belgian defender Timothy Castagne.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Russia have won all four meetings since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, scoring at least three goals in each game in Euro 1996 and 2010 World Cup qualifying.

Finland's only goal in those four games was scored past current Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov, in a 3-1 defeat in a Euro 1996 qualifier in November 1995.

Current Finland head coach Markku Kanerva started their 6-0 home defeat to Russia in a Euro 1996 qualifier in August 1995, while Cherchesov came on as a substitute for Russia in the second half.

Finland

Finland could become the first side to win their first two Euros games since Croatia in 1996.

Finland have lost just one of their last eight competitive matches (W5, D2).

Joel Pohjanpalo scored Finland's first-ever goal at the European Championship against Denmark, with what was the country's first - and so far only - shot at the tournament.

He has scored three goals in his last three games for Finland, including a brace in the 3-2 friendly defeat to Switzerland on 31 March.

Russia

Russia are without a win in their last six games at the European Championship, losing the last three.

Russia have lost four of their last six competitive games (W2), after losing just one of their previous 13.

Yuri Zhirkov's start versus Belgium at the age of 37 years and 296 days made him the oldest player to appear for Russia at the European Championship, breaking Sergi Ignashevich's record set at Euro 2016.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Finland 0-3 Russia (10 June 2009)