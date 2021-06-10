DenmarkDenmark17:00FinlandFinland
|Euro 2020 on the BBC
|Watch Denmark v Finland live on BBC One from 16:45 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Click here for more details
TEAM NEWS
Denmark have no injury concerns for their tournament opener, with all of their key players expected to be available.
Head coach Kasper Hjulmand is set to choose between young forwards Kasper Dolberg and Jonas Wind to lead Denmark's attack.
Finland striker Teemu Pukki sustained an ankle injury in May but returned to play 30 minutes of their final warm-up game versus Estonia.
Captain Tim Sparv will be assessed.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Denmark have got some outstanding players so this would have been a hard enough debut for Finland in their first major finals anyhow, but on top of that, they are playing away in Copenhagen.
Prediction: 1-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Finland have won just one of the past 22 meetings (D6, L15) - a 2-1 friendly triumph in February 2000.
Denmark
- This is Denmark's ninth European Championship appearance and their first since 2012.
- Denmark's progression to the 2004 quarter-final was a first to the knockout stage since winning the tournament in 1992.
- Christian Eriksen scored five goals and three assists in eight qualifying games.
Finland
- Finland are one of two debutants at the tournament, along with North Macedonia.
- They won six of their 10 games in qualifying, keeping a clean sheet in all six victories.
- However, they conceded 10 goals in their other four games, twice against Italy and away to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Greece.
- Finland are winless in six games (D2, L4), losing their last three in a row.
- Teemu Pukki scored 10 of their 16 goals in qualifying, eight more than any other Finnish player.