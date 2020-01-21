Nathan Sheron: Walsall sign Fleetwood Town midfielder on loan

Nathan Sheron's preferred position is as a defensive midfielder

League Two side Walsall have signed midfielder Nathan Sheron on loan from Fleetwood until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who can also play in defence, played 33 times for League One Fleetwood last term, but has only made one EFL Trophy appearance in 2019-20.

"I like to get stuck in, I like to win the ball and then get us moving," he told the Walsall website.

Sheron is Saddlers manager Darrell Clarke's second signing this month after winger Jack Nolan from Reading.

