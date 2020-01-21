Easah Suliman: Aston Villa defender set to sign for Vitoria Guimaraes

Easah Suliman scored in the final of the European Under-19 Championship in 2017 against Portugal

Aston Villa defender Easah Suliman is set to sign for Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes after a medical on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old was part of the England side that won the European Under-19 Championship in 2017.

He was the first player of Asian heritage to captain an England football side, having done so at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 levels.

Suliman is set to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with Vitoria, who are sixth in the Primeira Liga.

He made one senior appearance for Villa, as a sub in the Carabao Cup against Wigan in August 2017.

In the past four years, Suliman has played on loan at Cheltenham Town, Grimsby Town and Dutch side FC Emmen.

So far in January Villa have signed striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk for £10m, as well as goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan from AC Milan and midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea.

Forward Jonathan Kodjia has moved to Qatar side Al-Gharafa for an undisclosed fee and reserve goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic has joined French Ligue 1 club Toulouse on loan until the end of the season.