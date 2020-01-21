Norwich: Daniel Farke says it may take a 'miracle' to stay in Premier League

Daniel Farke

Norwich manager Daniel Farke says it may take a "miracle" to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Despite beating Bournemouth on Saturday for their first league win since November, Norwich remain bottom of the table on their top-flight return.

The Canaries now have 15 league games left and are six points from safety before Wednesday's trip to Tottenham.

"We know it will be a big sensation - maybe a miracle - that we stay in this league," said Farke.

"We have to be realistic. When you get promoted into the best league in the world, you have to handle the expectations a little bit.

"We've had the biggest injury crisis of all our competitors at this level as well. We haven't had a lot of luck."

Farke's team have been praised for their brand of football this term but Saturday's win was just their fourth in 23 league games and they lost 4-0 at Manchester United the previous Saturday.

"A relegation battle is good to experience," said Farke, 43. "It shows the character and personality of the players. We were praised a lot last season for that and we've shown it again this season.

"You learn the most out of a not-so perfect game. We were self-critical and this experience will help us at Tottenham.

"We are respectful. We know we face a top-class club. They have top-class players and such a successful coach. But we've shown we can win points against any opponent."

