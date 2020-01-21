Egyptian club register 75-year-old player

By Tarek Talaat

Football Writer, Egypt

Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has announced the registration of what it believes is the oldest professional player in the world.

Third-tier club 6th October have signed 75-year-old Eez Eldin Bahder.

No details were given of what kind of deal Bahder signed with the club.

He is an unknown in Egyptian footballing circles with no history of playing for any other professional clubs.

The EFA and Badher have invited the Guinnes Book of World Records to come and watch him play in a third-division match in a bid to have his record as the oldest professional player ratified,

Eez Eldin Bahder's player registration card
