Co Antrim Shield: Curran hits last-gasp winner for Reds in dramatic decider

Conor McMenamin looked lively for Cliftonville, who left it late to beat a brave Ballymena side

Cliftonville hit two goals in the last two minutes to stun Ballymena United 2-1 in the County Antrim Shield final at Windsor Park.

Ballymena took the lead on 54 minutes when Leroy Millar tapped home Andy McGrory's excellent cross.

However substitute Thomas Maguire brought the Reds level in the fifth minute of injury-time.

Ryan Curran struck a dramatic winner 85 seconds later to break Sky Blue hearts and send the Cliftonville support wild.

Paddy McLaughlin's Reds had the majority of the play early on but Ballymena had the better of the chances. James Knowles' free-kick was headed towards goal by Jonny Addis, and Lecky rose highest at the second attempt but nodded just wide.

Cathair Friel's near-post header was cleared away by Conor McMenamin, and Joe Gormey had a penalty appeal turned down when he came together with Addis at the other end, however referee Raymond Crangle waved away any appeals.

McMenamin's free-kick was comfortably saved by Jordan Williamson, which was swiftly followed by another 20-yard effort from the midfielder before McCrudden forced the Ballymena keeper into a good save from the edge of the area.

Cliftonville lost Garry Breen to injury at the break but came firing out of the traps. Gormley teed up Ruaidhri Donnelly, who hesitated in getting his shot away which allowed Williamson to push the forward's deflected effort wide.

The deadlock was broken minutes later against the run of play when Millar got on the end of McGrory's superb back-post cross, which evaded the grasp of Brush and allowed the Sky Blues captain the relatively simple job of tapping home.

The goal lifted Ballymena's sails, with Millar's 25-yard effort going narrowly wide in their next attack, however Williamson produced a brilliant stop to keep out Gormley after the striker was played through by Aaron Donnelly as the north Belfast outfit continued to look dangerous.

With Cliftonville pushing for an equaliser, Lecky's brilliant chip almost crept into the top corner as United found space, but seven minutes of injury-time were added on by the officials which left David Jeffrey visibly frustrated on the touchline.

Ballymena were punished on 95 minutes when Williamson failed to hold McMenamin's low effort and substitute Maguire reacted quickest to force an equaliser.

However there was more late drama to come when the Solitude men pressed forward for one final attack, and Curran was on hand to fire into the bottom corner when the ball broke to the forward on the edge of the area.