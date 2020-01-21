Rangers' Robby McCrorie joins Livingston after Queen of the South recall

Robby McCrorie played 24 times for Queen of the South this season

Livingston have taken goalkeeper Robby McCrorie on loan from Rangers after recent signing Ryan Schofield picked up an injury in his debut.

Schofield had arrived on loan from Huddersfield Town after Matija Sarkic was recalled by Aston Villa.

Now Rangers have recalled 21-year-old McCrorie from Queen of the South to send him to Gary Holt's side.

"We don't know how long Ryan might be out and don't want to leave ourselves short," manager Holt said.

"We had word late Monday afternoon that Robbie was maybe an opportunity for us to explore. We have liked what we have seen when we saw him play."

Schofield, a year younger than McCrorie, started Saturday's 3-1 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers, but the Scotland Under-21 international is in line to take the Englishman's place for fifth-top Livingston in Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game at home to St Johnstone.

"He wants to test himself at a higher level and, when it came up, we sat as staff and had a chat about it and thought it was a no-brainer," Holt said.

McCrorie, who had previous loan spells with Greenock Morton and Berwick Rangers, has kept four clean sheets in 24 appearances this season for the side sitting sixth in the Championship.

His arrival means that 24-year-old Ross Stewart, who made the last of his 10 Livingston appearances this season in September, could himself be sent out on loan.

"It's about competition for places," Holt added. "But he knows the situation. We sat him down and talked with them all that there's an opportunity for someone to grasp it and run with it."