Celtic: Ismaila Soro has medical but awaits permit ahead of Bnei Yehuda move

Ryan Christie (right) is back in training but is suspended on Wednesday

Midfielder Ismaila Soro is undergoing a medical in Israel before his proposed transfer to Celtic from Bnei Yehuda but is still waiting for a work permit.

Celtic hope to make the Ivory Coast-born 21-year-old their second signing during January after striker Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Manager Neil Lennon said "the paperwork is still ongoing" before Wednesday's trip to face Kilmarnock.

"He's doing his medical at the minute - it takes a day or two," he said.

"Hopefully we can get him over here and get him cracking."

Soro signed for Bnei from Belarusian club Gomel in 2018, having started his career with Saxan in Moldova, and has played 20 times this season for the side sitting seventh in the Israeli top flight.

Meanwhile, Lennon revealed that Nir Bitton has had a scan on an injury that he expects to only sideline the midfielder for "a couple of weeks".

The manager also suggested that a groin injury to Bitton's Israeli international team-mate, defender Hatem Abd Elhamed, was "not as a bad as we first thought" but could not put a timescale on his return.

However, although winger James Forrest will not be fit to face Kilmarnock, Lennon expected the Scotland winger to be back at the weekend.

Defender Kristoffer Ajer and forward Mikey Johnston have both returned to fitness along with Ryan Christie, although the Scotland midfielder misses out on Wednesday through suspension.