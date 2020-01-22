West Bromwich Albion: Homeless fan sees first Baggies game after generous gesture

Sean's first West Bromwich Albion game did not go to plan on the pitch for the Championship leaders, who lost 1-0 to Stoke

A homeless man says his "dream came true" after he was given a free a ticket to watch his boyhood team play for the first time.

West Bromwich Albion fan Mark Whitehouse, known as 'Snarka', won tickets to Monday's Championship game against Stoke City in a raffle organised by Birmingham homeless charity Outreach Angels.

But as he is already a season ticket holder, he donated them back to the charity, who took Sean along to the match.

A Twitter post about the gesture has been widely shared, with work now being done to rehome Sean, and also get him a season ticket.

"I've never ever met Sean," said Whitehouse, who has had television companies from as far as the United States of America getting in touch with him about the story.

He told BBC Sport: "I bought a few strips in the raffle and said to the charity if we win, give it to a local Albion fan."

Sean was also given an Albion shirt and scarf and £20 to spend at the game, which the Baggies lost 1-0.

Now a charitable foundation set up by former Baggies striker Geoff Horsfield is trying to find him accommodation, while fellow fans have raised more than £1,000 to get Sean a season ticket at The Hawthorns for next season.

"It sort of snowballed. All I've done really is give a couple of tickets away," Whitehouse said.

"Now he might get rehomed and receive medical attention.

"I do quite a bit of charity work - we're all only a couple of missed bills away from being homeless."