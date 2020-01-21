Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Media playback is not supported on this device Sportscene Predictor: Andrew Butchart

The winter break wait is finally over - after 24 days without the Scottish Premiership, the top-flight of Scottish football is back with a full card of midweek fixtures.

We pick up where we left off with second-placed Rangers now just two points behind Celtic with a game in hand and Steven Gerrard's side hosting St Mirren at Ibrox while Celtic travel to Rugby Park to take on a Kilmarnock side now in the bottom half of the table.

Motherwell and Aberdeen are well ahead of the rest of the pack in third and fourth respectively - but Derek McInnes' Dons can claim third with a home win against Wednesday's visitors.

Bottom side Hearts travel to Dingwall to face Ross County as manager Daniel Stendel hopes his squad reshuffle at Tynecastle pays dividends. Hamilton Academical are five points clear of the Edinburgh side as they travel to face Hibernian, while Livingston host a St Johnstone side seven points ahead of Hearts with two games in hand.

Here you can catch up with the team news and statistics for all six of the fixtures and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Motherwell (19:45)

Aberdeen striker James Wilson has picked up a knee injury and will now join Craig Bryson, Greg Leigh, Scott Wright and Zak Vyner on the sidelines. Midfielder Lewis Ferguson will be available again after serving a one-match ban.

Motherwell winger Jermaine Hylton is a doubt after going off early against Dundee in the Scottish Cup on Saturday because of illness. Midfield duo Barry Maguire and Jamie Semple are also doubts after picking up knocks, while Charles Dunne and David Turnbull remain out.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "[Motherwell] have been doing a lot right this season and it's got them to where they are. Anything less than a win will be a disappointment to both teams. I think that tells you where Motherwell are at the moment."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "The players have earned the right to be discussed in the top half of the table. We have certainly proved that so far. There is a long way to go and a lot of things can change, but we have to maintain what we did before."

Did you know? Niall McGinn has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 12 league appearances against Motherwell for Aberdeen (seven goals, six assists); the Northern Ireland winger has more goal involvements versus the Steelmen (10 goals and six assists) than any other club in the Premiership.

Kilmarnock v Celtic (19:45)

Kilmarnock forward Rory McKenzie misses out again with a hamstring strain, while striker Innes Cameron remains out of contention with a knee problem.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie serves the second of his two-game ban. Wingers James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi, midfielder Nir Bitton and defender Hatem Abd Elhamed are out, but centre-half Kristoffer Ajer and forward Mikey Johnston are back in training and available.

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power: "I always like to upset any Old Firm team if I am honest, or the so-called bigger teams, no matter who is going for the league. It is always good to get a scalp whenever you can, especially for confidence in the team."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have a good, strong core of players in there who are winners and they won't want to give anything up lightly as we have seen already. So the second half of the season should be exciting."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have won two of their last three home league games against Celtic, losing the other, as many as their previous 34 beforehand (W2 D5 L27).

Rangers v St Mirren (19:45)

Rangers captain James Tavernier remains out after an appendix operation. Striker Alfredo Morelos is again banned after his Old Firm red card, while forward Greg Stewart and cenre-half Filip Helander are out.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has no fresh injuries for the trip to Ibrox, but defenders Gary MacKenzie and Kirk Broadfoot remain out along with midfielder Kyle McAllister.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Our next midweek off isn't until the next international break and if we can perform like we are capable of against Braga then there could be more fixtures in the pipeline. There's also the Hamilton game in the cup. It's what we're used to and I think that's when we're at our best."

St Mirren defender Calum Waters: "They are probably the form team in the league at present, so we will definitely need to be prepared for it. You cannot ball watch, you need to watch what is going on around you. It is just down to concentration."

Did you know? Rangers are unbeaten in 15 league matches, winning 13 of those, while drawing the other two. This is their longest run without defeat in the Premiership since November 2011 (25 games).

Ross County v Heart of Midlothian (19:45)

Centre-half Liam Fontaine and striker Brian Graham are both suspended for Ross County. Midfielder Ross Draper is free from a ban but struggling with a knee injury, while forward Ross Stewart and defender Tom Grivosti are also on the casualty list. Veteran midfielder Don Cowie could return after a reserve side appearance this week.

Forward Donis Avdijaj could make his Hearts debut after joining from Trabzonspor, but Michael Smith, Aaron Hickey, Peter Haring, Jamie Brandon and Callumn Morrison are all likely to miss out, while midfielder Sean Clare is suspended after a red card against Aberdeen.

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "Daniel [Stendel] has obviously gone some way over the last month to get players that can play the game the way he wants to play. We're aware of that, but we'll focus on our own performance, especially after Saturday's loss to Ayr."

Hearts winger Donis Avdijaj: "For me, it was important to come to a place where I can be myself, where I can play my football, where I can have a family behind me and I think, all in all, it was clear my next step should be to come here and play with this coach. The point I decided to come to Hearts was the coach."

Did you know? Six of the last eight Scottish Premiership games between County and Hearts have been drawn, with both sides winning once apiece in this time.

Hibernian v Hamilton Academical (19:45)

Midfielder Stephane Omeonga could play after returning to Hibs on loan from Genoa. However, Jack Ross' side will be without defenders Jason Naismith, Ryan Porteous and midfielder Stevie Mallan.

Defenders Aaron McGowan and Jamie Hamilton will miss out for Accies after both picking up knocks, while Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Hibernian midfielder Stephane Omeonga: "For a football player, that's the most important thing, to go to a place where you know you are wanted. I am hungry, I have a lot of things to prove to the people who worked so hard to get me back. This place just feels like home."

Hamilton midfielder Blair Alston: "In the home game, we were under the cosh for a lot of it but managed to stay in the game and get an equaliser. You don't go to Easter Road and expect an easy gam,e but we are going there with confidence, so hopefully we can get something out of it."

Did you know? Hibs striker Florian Kamberi has been directly involved in eight goals in his three Premiership appearances against Hamilton at Easter Road, scoring five and assisting three.

Livingston v St Johnstone (19:45)

Livingston are set to hand a debut to Robby McCrorie - the goalkeeper has joined Livi on loan from Rangers after being recalled from Queen of the South and will replace Ryan Schofield, who has a thigh problem. Cece Pepe and Nicky Devlin are back running after injury but not ready to feature.

Midfielder Murray Davidson is suspended for St Johnstone, but winger Matty Kennedy - who has signed a pre-contract with Aberdeen - should be available again alongside midfielder Danny Swanson, who has recovered from a bout of illness.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "I think we are both two of the form teams in the league. We are at home, so there is a wee bit more on us to make a game of it and go and win the game. I think we try and do that home and away."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "Reaching the top six is our hope, but I keep saying that, with a 12-team league, you can never relax. Three or four losses puts you at the wrong end of the table while three or four wins puts you at the right end."

Did you know? St Johnstone are unbeaten in five league matches (W2 D3), winning their last two in a row away from home, while Livingston have won each of their last three home league games without conceding a single goal.