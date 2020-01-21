Joe Allen: Wales midfielder expects to remain at Stoke City

Joe Allen (right) in action against fellow Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu during Stoke's win over West Brom

Wales international Joe Allen says he does not expect to leave Stoke City during the January transfer window.

Allen who joined the Potters from Liverpool for £13m in July 2016, is a reported target for Premier League strugglers West Ham.

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill insisted the 29-year-old midfielder would not be leaving the Championship club this month.

"I think I'll be here as far as I know," Allen told BBC Radio Stoke.

"You know what January is like for every player, the rumours are flying about, but nothing's happened that I'm aware of.

"There's a huge job to be done here at Stoke and the great thing from an individual point of view is that the team seems to be making progress and going in the right direction.

"There's been ups and downs since I've been here and I can't get away from that.

"But honestly I've loved pretty much every minute and always enjoy representing the club and playing for the team and I doubt that will ever change."

Stoke moved four points above the Championship's relegation zone with an impressive 1-0 win at leaders West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Allen's eyes on Swansea game

Allen and Stoke now turn their attention to Saturday's league home league game against his former club Swansea City, who they beat 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium in October.

"It's a fixture I obviously keep an eye out on," Allen said.

"It's great going into it with the confidence and self-belief rising in the group.

"We've got a little unbeaten run at home which hopefully we can add on with a victory.

"We've formed a little bit of a gap now between the teams below us and putting a bit of heat on a couple of the teams just above.

"Saturday's another good opportunity to keep the pressure on those other teams and hopefully well away from the trouble below us."